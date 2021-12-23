NEST Protocol Price Up 28.4% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $16.67 million and $2.09 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.