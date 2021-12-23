Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.66

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.66 and last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 306238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,173,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

