Neuromorphic.io Market Capitalization Hits $54,423.72 (NMP)

Neuromorphic.io (CURRENCY:NMP) traded up 97.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Neuromorphic.io has a market capitalization of $54,423.72 and $229.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neuromorphic.io has traded up 96% against the U.S. dollar. One Neuromorphic.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neuromorphic.io Coin Profile

Neuromorphic.io’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for Neuromorphic.io is medium.com/@neuromorphic_io . Neuromorphic.io’s official Twitter account is @neuromorphic_io . Neuromorphic.io’s official website is neuromorphic.io

Buying and Selling Neuromorphic.io

