Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $544.60 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $544.60 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 547,417,492 coins and its circulating supply is 547,416,900 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

