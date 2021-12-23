New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 16484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

