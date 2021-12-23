New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,880 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Moody’s worth $125,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $107,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 331,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Moody’s by 26.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE MCO opened at $394.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.41 and a 200-day moving average of $377.00. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

