New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $144.56 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,841 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $144,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

