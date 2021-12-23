New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $144.56 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $144,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

