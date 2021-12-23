New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $173,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

