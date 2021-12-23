New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $177,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $361.70 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

