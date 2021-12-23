New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $173,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $143.73 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

