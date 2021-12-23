New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,394 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of CME Group worth $135,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

