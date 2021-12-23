New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,449 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Automatic Data Processing worth $182,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

