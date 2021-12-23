New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 95,938 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95,938 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Walt Disney worth $706,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $216,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 774.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

