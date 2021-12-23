New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $153,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.