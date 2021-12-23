New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $153,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

