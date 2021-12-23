New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 49.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.69 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.