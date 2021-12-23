NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Enthusiast Gaming comprises 1.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Enthusiast Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $502,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.