NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $10 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 5.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.