NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.34 Million in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Li-Cycle makes up about 1.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.53% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of research firms have commented on LICY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of LICY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

