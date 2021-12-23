NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,900 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Precision Drilling comprises about 2.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.87% of Precision Drilling worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $460.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

