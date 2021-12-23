Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Newmont worth $112,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

