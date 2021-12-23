NewRiver REIT (NRR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NewRiver REIT (LON: NRR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/14/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/25/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT stock traded up GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.64 ($1.16). 2,003,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,936. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.43. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

Get NewRiver REIT plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,737.88).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.