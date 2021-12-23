Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.01 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $69.01 million and $8.90 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

