Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $16.64 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00004662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.