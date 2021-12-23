NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.