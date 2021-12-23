NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.36).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,906 ($104.45). The company had a trading volume of 230,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,004. The firm has a market cap of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,009.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,985.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09).

In other news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

