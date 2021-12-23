NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.36).

LON NXT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,906 ($104.45). 230,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,009.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,985.24. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

