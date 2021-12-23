NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

