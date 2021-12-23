NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $113,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

