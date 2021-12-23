NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

