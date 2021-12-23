NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $54.66 or 0.00107012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 2% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $42,680.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

