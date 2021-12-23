NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Shares Up 5.5%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

NGK Insulators Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

