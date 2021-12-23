Niftyx Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,931.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $197,931.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.