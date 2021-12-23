NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Up 0.2%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 1,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

