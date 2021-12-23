Nimiq Tops 24 Hour Volume of $997,629.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Nimiq has a market cap of $40.14 million and $997,629.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.02 or 0.08080962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.00897880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00413989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00253587 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,343,765,448 coins and its circulating supply is 8,729,515,448 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.