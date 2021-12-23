Ninety One UK Ltd Has $87.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $87,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

