Ninety One UK Ltd Has $92.19 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,079 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.53% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $92,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

SIX stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

