Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $100,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,071,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

