Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,113 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.98% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $107,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

