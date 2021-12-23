Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Ternium worth $77,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ternium by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ternium by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 93.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 149,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

