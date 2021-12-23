Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 77,109 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,109 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.21% of Adient worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADNT stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

