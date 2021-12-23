Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $40.85 or 0.00080843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

