Noir Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $280,203.45 and $484.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,442,562 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

