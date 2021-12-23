Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,275,647 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.69% of AES worth $104,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

