Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,527,569 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Wipro worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 27.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

