Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $64,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.