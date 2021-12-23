Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 212,001 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Celanese worth $67,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.47 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

