Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 991,275 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $110,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,606,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after buying an additional 984,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

