Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Advance Auto Parts worth $64,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

AAP opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

